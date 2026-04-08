Did you get that email? Gmail is currently experiencing delays

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Gmail users are currently experiencing delays with sending and receiving emails.

Google says it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

The company does not have an ETA for when the fix will roll out.

If you’re a frequent Gmail user, you may have noticed that something seems a little off today. Google’s email service is experiencing an issue that affects sending and receiving messages.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to the Google Workspace status page, a service disruption is currently affecting Gmail. Specifically, the bug is causing delays in sending and receiving emails. So if you’ve been wondering why it’s taking so long to get that email your coworker sent, this would explain why.

This isn’t the kind of issue that would draw much attention, like a full outage. That’s evident by the number of reports on Downdetector, which has been hovering around 100-200 reports for a few hours now.

Google states that it is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. However, the company says there is no ETA for the fix to roll out. We’ll keep our eyes on the situation and update this article when the issue is resolved.

Follow