Gmail now answers your email questions like Google Search — but you'll have to pay for it

TL;DR Gmail users can now use natural language questions to find specific information buried in their emails, presented to them as an AI Overview.

The new Proofread feature in Gmail enables users to refine their grammar, tone, conciseness, and style using AI.

Both features are powered by Gemini and are available exclusively to paid Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in English, with a web-first rollout in the US.

Most of us use Gmail practically every day, and any improvements Google can make to make emails a little easier to handle would be appreciated by billions of people worldwide (three billion, to be precise). The company announced that some of Gmail’s most helpful new AI features are now being made available to all users for free. There’s still a reason to pay for Gmail, though, as Google is now introducing new features for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Gmail gets Google Search-like AI Overviews with natural language search AI Overviews have been controversial in Google Search, as the feature is very prone to hallucination. Within your inbox, there’s less scope for hallucination as the knowledge base is restricted to the communication you have received, so it makes sense that AI Overviews are now coming to Gmail.

AI Overviews in Gmail turn information into answers without requiring you to dig through a large number of emails. When you open an email with dozens of replies, Gmail already summarizes the entire conversation into a few key points.

The feature will now extend to the Gmail search bar, where users can use natural language questions, such as “Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?” Gemini within Gmail will extract the answer from your emails and provide a summary with exactly the information you need.

You can cross-check the presented information by clicking on the citations at the end to pull up the source email.

Natural language search with AI Overviews is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The feature is initially available in the US in English, with additional languages and regions to be supported in the coming months. You’ll be able to access the feature on the web first, with mobile app support coming later.

Gmail can now proofread your emails before you send them Ever wish to have an editor proofread your email before sending it out? All of us have been there, so Google is now integrating the functionality within Gmail, thanks to Gemini.

Users can utilize the new AI-powered Proofread feature within Gmail to perform advanced grammar, tone, and style checks. This will help you refine your written material in terms of word choice, conciseness, voice, and sentence structure, going beyond a simple spell check.

Proofread is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The feature is initially available in the US in English, with additional languages and regions to be supported in the coming months. You’ll be able to access the feature on the web first, with mobile app support coming later.

