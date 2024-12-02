PSA: Here's how to make sure Gmail's tracking all your holiday packages

TL;DR Gmail is able to track your shipments in real time.

However, users have to opt-in to package tracking by clicking on “Allow” at the bottom of the summary card.

You can also opt out of tracking if you want.

With the holidays fast approaching, you want to make sure you’re package will arrive in time. Although Google added package tracking features to Gmail back in 2022, you still probably found yourself going to the carrier’s website to check on the latest status of your delivery. Gmail recently added the ability to get status updates in real-time, but you may not have known you need to opt-in first.

Earlier this year, Google announced changes were coming to Gmail’s summary cards — the box that appears at the top of an email to provide information about orders and deliveries. These changes included a new look, new action buttons, and updates in real time.

To take advantage of these features, however, you have to opt-in to real-time package tracking. As Google explains, you have to activate this feature in the Gmail mobile app. To do so, you’ll need to open the app and find the menu. From there, tap on the Settings bar and you’ll find the option to toggle “Package Tracking” on or off in general settings (or data privacy for iOS users).

After enabling the feature, you should see the summary card in your email with an “Allow” button. Once you click on “Allow” at the bottom of the summary card, your item’s tracking number will be used to keep an eye on the latest progress of your delivery, updating the summary card with up-to-date information.

