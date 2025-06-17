Gmail starts testing Material 3 Expressive redesign on Wear OS

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started testing the Material 3 Expressive redesign for its Wear OS apps.

The updated Gmail app for Wear OS has started rolling out to some users, bringing a few interface changes.

After giving us an early look at the Material 3 Expressive design changes coming to Wear OS last month, Google has started updating its Wear OS apps with expressive design elements. We recently gave you an early look at the revamped Google Keep app for Wear OS. Now, Google has started rolling out the updated Gmail app with expressive design elements to some users.

The Material 3 Expressive redesign is live for some users in version 2025.05.19.760532898 of the Gmail app for Wear OS, but it’s not widely available yet. It brings changes for some UI elements, including updated button and card backgrounds that likely follow Wear OS 6’s new dynamic theming system. As shown in the following screenshots, the “Mark as unread,” “Reply,” and “Open on phone” buttons have been rearranged and now feature new background colors.

Updated buttons

The “Mark as unread” button has a brighter background instead of a dull gray, and this change also applies to the archive, delete, and star buttons. Although the “Reply” button is still gray, it’s slightly larger than before. The “Open on phone” button is now green and has a new arc shape that hugs the bottom of the display — a hallmark of Google’s Material 3 Expressive makeover for Wear OS.

New background colors

Google has also updated the button and card backgrounds in other sections of the app and made the UI elements slightly larger, but these changes are much more subtle. The company could make further improvements before the Gmail redesign is available widely, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

Old design

Thanks to Telegram user Hardik for the screenshots!

