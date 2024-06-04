Gmail's Gemini button gets an upgrade, can now summarize your emails, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We had previously reported a new Gemini button in the Gmail for Android app.

Google has added new features to the button, including quick prompts for suggested actions.

The button can also be used for additional capabilities like searching within your mailbox and drafting emails.

Google has been making steady strides in embedding its Gemini AI more deeply into its suite of services and our digital lives. With Gemini already on its way to replace Google Assistant as the default digital assistant, its role within the Gmail app is also expanding significantly.

Earlier, we reported about a new Gemini button in the Gmail Android app (version 2024.05.19.635289964). By tweaking some flags, we managed to activate this feature to explore its functions. Now, with the release of Gmail version 2024.05.26.638440827, Google has introduced some noteworthy updates to the button’s functionality.

As you can see from the screenshots above, Google has refined the user interface for the Gemini button. It now offers new quick prompts such as “Summarize this email,” “List the next steps,” and “Suggest a reply.” In addition to the suggested actions, we can also use the button for a variety of tasks, such as drafting email replies, altering the tone of drafted responses, and even handling some non-email-related queries.

Previously, Gmail for Android added a “summarize this email” button below the email’s subject line, which had a limited function. The newly introduced star-shaped Gemini button, located next to the archive button, broadens the scope of tasks you can perform, going beyond just summarizing emails.

