Widespread Gmail glitch causing flickering screens, disappearing text, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A widespread Gmail glitch is causing flickering screens on Android tablets and foldables.

The glitch is related to Android System WebView and there are already some workarounds users can try.

The issue has been escalated to Google.

If you’re facing issues with the Gmail app flickering on your Android tablet, you’re not alone, and you don’t need to schedule a visit with your ophthalmologist. There is a widespread issue with the app on tablets and foldable devices.

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According to several user reports, the app is facing problems that are making it nearly impossible to use it on affected devices (via PiunikaWeb).

Have you experienced any Gmail flickering on your tablet or foldable? 31 votes YES! And I cannot wait for a fix. 94 % Nope, all clear here. 6 %

Reports suggest that the issue is widespread on Samsung tablets and foldables, including the Tab S9 and Galaxy Z Fold devices. Users are noticing flickering screens, disappearing text, and in some cases, entirely blank screens as well.

According to a product expert on Google’s support forums, the issue has been escalated to Google. They also said that Android System WebView is causing the problems and suggested a couple of workarounds. Users can try switching from portrait mode to landscape mode and back again, which can temporarily resolve the glitch.

Additionally, users can clear the cache for Android System WebView and uninstall WebView updates to get around the flickering. However, it is worth noting that the problem could return with subsequent WebView updates. Hopefully, Google will come out with a fix soon.

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