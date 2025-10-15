Gmail is getting new labels to keep track of your bills and travel info

TL;DR The latest version of the Gmail app contains code for currently unused email label types.

One of the labels is for Bills; the other is for Travel.

These labels are not yet available in Gmail, but could be enabled soon.

Gmail automatically categorizes your emails into a few buckets, grouping like messages behind labels with names like Social and Promotions. Google introduced a new Purchases label last month, and now, it looks like it’s gearing up to roll out a couple more.

Experimenting with version 2025.10.06.815599742.Release of the Gmail app, we’ve seen evidence that two new labels are on the way: one for Bills and one for Travel.

Two strings in the latest Gmail release clearly spell out the two labels, neither of which is currently available:

Code Copy Text <string name="label_name_bills">Bills</string>

Code Copy Text <string name="label_name_travel">Travel</string>

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

These two new labels seem especially helpful. Bills are some of the more important emails you’re likely to receive, and lumping them all together in one spot helps ensure you won’t miss any. And assuming you’re only ever planning one trip at a time, the Travel label should surface all the relevant info you need in a convenient format, with tickets, vehicle and lodging rental info, and trip itineraries all in one place.

As is always the case with unreleased features found in app code, we don’t know when these new labels will actually come online in Gmail. The strings that outline them are recent additions, though, so here’s hoping it’s soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow