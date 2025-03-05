The Gmail app is getting a quality-of-life upgrade you didn't know you needed until now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Gmail app on Android can now use your signature on desktop.

If you don’t have a separate signature setup on mobile, the app will use your web signature for replies and new messages.

It appears the feature is slowly rolling out.

Creating an email signature is a great way to save yourself some time. It’s a convenience that makes it so you don’t have to manually add your name and contact information on every message. What’s not so convenient, however, is having to create signatures in both the web and mobile versions of Gmail. It looks like Google noticed this issue and has fixed it with a new feature.

In an earlier APK teardown of the Gmail app, Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug found a string of code saying “If you don’t set a mobile signature, Gmail will use your web signature instead.” It appears this feature is now starting to roll out and has been spotted by Artem Russakovskii of Android Police.

Interesting new feature in @gmail . I don’t have a separate mobile signature set in the Android app, so my emails from mobile never had a signature. As of a few days ago, my desktop Gmail’s signature is now being automatically used for replies and new emails on Android. I don’t… — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) March 5, 2025

In a social post, Russakovskii says that he has not created a separate signature in the Gmail app on Android. Thus when he replies to emails or creates a new message, his signature is absent. However, as of a few days ago, the Gmail app started using his desktop signature. There appears to be no setting for this new feature, the app now just adds the signature automatically.

This function is a nice quality-of-life improvement compared to before. Now, you only have to create signatures in only one place. However, it appears the feature is not live for everyone quite yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like