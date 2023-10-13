How to get Facebook Dating

Over the last ten years, dating apps have become a pretty popular pastime for people looking for partners. They’ve also become a way to meet new people and gain new friends, although that usually isn’t how matches begin. Dating simulator apps are also getting popular. Whatever the case, Facebook decided to get in on the action in 2019 when Facebook Dating was launched. Let’s talk about what Facebook Dating is, how to get it, and how to get started.

QUICK ANSWER To get Facebook Dating, open the Facebook app. Tap the menu button (≡), then find the shortcut labeled Dating. Press it, then go through the process of setting up your Facebook Dating profile. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Facebook Dating?

How to create a Facebook Dating profile

How to use Facebook Dating

What is Facebook Dating?

Facebook Dating was launched in 2019 as a matchmaking extension for Facebook. It’s a barebones online dating service that incorporates fundamental features found in other dating apps like what you can find when using Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. In essence, you create a separate profile and then swipe left or right on the Facebook Dating profiles of others in your area. Alternatively, you can press the X or heart icon.

When you join Facebook Dating, you do so from your personal account. As such, it’s considered an extension (or a section) of Facebook itself; there is no dedicated Facebook Dating app. Furthermore, there are requirements to meet to access the app. You must be 18 or older, have a Facebook account in good standing that is at least 30 days old, and live in a country where Facebook Dating is available.

Is Facebook Dating available in my country? Facebook Dating is available in the following countries: Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Guyana

Hungary

Italy

Iceland

Ireland

Laos

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Philippines

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Suriname

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Vietnam

How to create a Facebook Dating profile Let’s go over how to get started with Facebook Dating. First things first, you must create a profile. This is a Facebook Dating profile separate from your original Facebook profile. Open the Facebook mobile app on your device.

From the homepage, tap the menu button (≡) in the top right.

Under All shortcuts section, tap the button labeled Dating .

section, tap the button labeled . Tap Get Started .

. On the A space for dating page, tap Next.

Tap the menu button Select "Dating" Tap "Get Started" Tap "Next"

Confirm your personal details and tap Next on the “Let’s start building your Dating profile” page.

on the “Let’s start building your Dating profile” page. Select the gender of those you want to match with, then tap Next on the “Who do you want to date?” page.

on the “Who do you want to date?” page. Confirm your location and tap Next on the “Where are you dating?” page.

Confirm your height and tap Next on the “How tall are you?” page.

on the “How tall are you?” page. Clarify how many kids you have and tap Next on the “Do you have kids?” page.

on the “Do you have kids?” page. Outline your highest level of education completed and tap Next on the “What’s your education level?” page.

Choose your best photo and tap Next on the “What’s your best photo?” page.

on the “What’s your best photo?” page. On the “Ready to review the details?” page, confirm that all of your details are correct.

Tap Next on the “Dating is better when we play by the rules.” page.

How to use Facebook Dating Facebook Dating is incredibly simple to use. When you see a profile you’re interested in, tap on it. You can press the X button (or swipe left) to “nope” them, or you can tap the heart button (or swipe right) to like their profile. You can also tap any of their pictures to say something about their picture.

Tap the X (or swipe left) or tap the heart (or swipe right). Tap a photo to comment on it.

What is the Facebook Dating Friendship tab? The Friendship tab in Facebook Dating is a way to express to people that you are looking for friends rather than directly dating someone. But it doesn’t mean that you’re not open to it. Instead of a heart icon, you have smiley emojis to express your interest in connecting with this person.

To access the Friendship section, tap on the Friendship icon at the top of your dating profile. Profiles appear similarly to the dating section. Simply tap on the smiley emojis if you’re interested in connecting with this person.

Tap the Friendship tab at the top. Tap on the smiley to show your interest.

Why is Facebook Dating not showing up? You must meet Facebook requirements to access the dating section. Being at least 18 years old, have an account at least 30 days old without previous litiges, and live in a country the app is available.

Is Facebook Dating free? Contrary to other apps like Tinder’s premium plan, Facebook Dating is entirely free. No paid premium features or subscriptions are involved, making it a level playing ground for all who use the platform. For enthusiasts, the idea that advantages can’t be had for a premium purchase may seem preposterous. For most users, this unclutters the service and makes it easier to use.

How does Facebook Dating work? The app utilizes your location and information you’ve added to your Facebook or Dating profile, such as your hometown or schools you’ve attended, to match your profile with others. Additionally, it considers your gender preferences, interests, and hobbies, including Facebook groups and events you have in common, to find profiles that align with yours.

How to log in to Facebook Dating? To log in to Facebook Dating, simply log in to your Facebook account, tap on the Menu (≡) button, and select the Dating label.

Comments