Get up to 50% off on some of Garmin's best smartwatches

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are still going strong, making this the perfect time to finally get that smartwatch you’ve been eyeing. One of the better deals available is on select wearables from Garmin. Specifically, you’ll find some great discounts on the Forerunner 745, epix Gen 2, and Instinct 2.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 may be a 2020 model, but it’s still one of the best hybrid smartwatch and fitness trackers out there. This device is normally sold at $399, but you can nab it right now in the color red for $259. That’s 35% off the retail price, which means you’re saving $140 with this offer.

Next up, we have the Garmin epix Gen 2. This device offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to a whopping 42 days in GPS mode. You’ll want to get in on this deal as the epix Gen 2 is 50% off. That knocks off $450 from the original price, putting it at an attractive $449. At this price point, the epix Gen 2 is an absolute steal.

Last but not least, we have the Camo Edition of the Garmin Instinct 2. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, the Instinct 2 has had its $349 price tag reduced to $219. If you do the math, that’s 37% off on a rugged wearable that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

It’s necessary to point out that you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get in on these discounts. But with this 30-day Amazon Prime trial, you can try out a membership for free.

