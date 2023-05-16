If you play Genshin Impact on Android, iOS, or PC, you can change your regional server whenever you want. Doing so allows you to play with users who may be in a different region. For example, if your friend likes playing on the Asia server, but you’re playing on the America server, you won’t be able to join their world or interact with them. To start playing together with your friends, you’re going to need to know how to change servers in Genshin Impact.

How to change your server in Genshin Impact (Android & iOS) Open the Genshin Impact mobile app on your Android or iOS device. The first thing you will encounter upon opening the game is the START GAME screen.

Tap the Server button. This appears underneath the “TAP TO BEGIN” area, and displays your current server in the middle.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Select server box, tap on the server you want to change to.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Press Confirm underneath the “Switch to the following server?” message.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to change your server in Genshin Impact (PC) Launch Genshin Impact on your desktop PC.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the START GAME screen, click the Server button. This appears underneath the “TAP TO BEGIN” area, and displays your current server in the middle.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the server you want to change to in the Select server box.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Confirm underneath the “Switch to the following server?” message.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

How do you change your Region in Genshin Impact? Changing your region is the same thing as changing your server. From the START GAME screen, tap or click the server button to change it.

Can you switch servers in Genshin without losing data? No. Account data in Genshin Impact is localized to the server the user is playing on. In other words, everything you do in one server is saved on that server only.

Where are Genshin servers located? Africa and Middle East Countries/Regions Austria Bahrain

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab

Emirates

United Kingdom

Argentinia

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Savador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

United States

Uruguay

Australia

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

New Zealand

Oman

Singapore

Philippines

Vietnam

Taiwan

Hongkong

Macao

