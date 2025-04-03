Stats show ChatGPT usage is leaving Gemini in the dust, and it’s not even close

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Gemini has seen immense growth in the last year, but still lags far behind its main competitor.

Web traffic reports reveal that ChatGPT maintains a staggering lead, receiving 5.2 billion visits in February 2025, compared to Gemini’s 139.9 million.

Gemini also trails DeepSeek, which received 792.6 million visits in the same month.

Gemini may not be the most popular AI chatbot on the market, but it’s steadily gaining traction. Thanks to Google introducing new capabilities and making a few paid features available on the free tier, Gemini has attracted many new users. However, according to recently released web traffic statistics, Google’s chatbot still lags far behind its main competitor: ChatGPT.

A recent report from analytics firm Similarweb revealed that Gemini’s web traffic grew to 10.9 million average daily visits in March 2025, marking a 7.4% increase month-over-month. While that may sound like great news for Google, Gemini still has a long way to go if it wishes to catch up to ChatGPT.

As per web traffic data shared by AITools, although Gemini saw 121.38% YoY growth in 2024, it’s still the third most popular chatbot based on total visits. ChatGPT, which holds the first spot, recorded 5.2 billion visits in February 2025, while Gemini had just 139.4 million. That’s a staggering 37x gap that may prove impossible for Gemini to close, even if it maintains a steady growth rate.

Google’s chatbot also trails Chinese AI lab DeepSeek’s chatbot, which entered the fray earlier this year and saw a meteoric rise in popularity. It’s currently the second most popular chatbot, with over 792.6 million total visits in February 2025.

Since AITools only accounts for web traffic data, Gemini’s actual usage figures may be higher, as users can also access the chatbot through Google apps. However, this additional traffic is likely not enough for the chatbot to catch up to ChatGPT’s massive lead.

