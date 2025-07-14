Google's reconsidering its approach to Circle to Search within Gemini (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Circle to Search has been a great tool for working with on-screen content, and Google’s been developing similar solutions across its ecosystem.

Earlier this year we first uncovered evidence of a Circle to Search-like feature for Gemini.

While still not user-accessible, Google’s been changing how this tool is labeled and what happens once you activate it.

Google’s long had a bit of overlap when it comes to all the various services and apps it offers, so it shouldn’t be any surprise that it can be a little tricky keeping track of what functionality is available where. For instance, just last week we saw Google bringing AI Mode search to Circle to Search. And we’ve already been able to share what’s on our screen with Gemini Live. But what about using screen input with regular old Gemini? That’s not yet publicly available, but a couple months back we took an early look at how it was coming together — and now we’ve got some progress to share.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Last time around, we previewed an in-development Gemini change that would add an “Ask about screen” button to the Gemini overlay. Hitting that would select your entire screen for Gemini input, or you could circle a specific area to narrow that down.

Looking at the recent 16.27.68.sa.arm64 beta build of the Google app for Android, we’ve identified some changes to that workflow. For one, we could be getting a whole new button altogether. We spotted this text string within the app:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_floaty_tell_me_about_this_background_preview_tooltip_text">Circle anything to submit it to Gemini</string>

And sure enough, when trying to activate screen input for Gemini, we find this new “Tell me about this” option.

Upon activating Gemini and selecting “Tell me about this,” rather than starting with your whole screen by default, Gemini will instead wait for you to circle an area before it begins any analysis.

While this iteration feels even more like Circle to Search than what we had before, Google conspicuously continues to go with different branding here within Gemini. That probably makes all the sense in the world to the teams managing these disparate products, but from a user standpoint it does feel a tad disjointed.

It’s entirely possibly Google will continue to tweak how this option both operates and is labeled before it is finally publicly deployed in Gemini.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.