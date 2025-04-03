Gemini could clean up how it shares sources in a move that feels ChatGPT-inspired (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Instead of displaying a horizontally scrollable list of sources at the bottom of responses, Gemini could soon show a Sources button.

This button will redirect users to a separate page listing sources and related content.

When you ask Gemini a question, the chatbot provides a detailed response and highlights the sources from which it pulled the information. Currently, it displays the sources and related content in a horizontally scrollable list underneath the response. However, that could change soon.

We’ve spotted an upcoming change in the latest Google app release (version 16.12.39.sa.arm64) that replaces the “Sources and related content” section with a pill-shaped button labeled “Sources.” As shown in the following screenshots, this new button appears underneath the response and redirects to a separate page that lists the sources and related content.

This approach is similar to how ChatGPT displays sources, but there are two key differences. Instead of redirecting to a separate page, ChatGPT’s Sources button opens an overlay with links to the source websites.

ChatGPT’s Sources button also shows favicons for the source websites, which gives you an idea of what websites the chatbot has referenced without opening the overlay. In contrast, Gemini uses a simple button with a link icon.

Between the two, ChatGPT’s implementation seems more polished. However, since Gemini’s Sources button has yet to reach users, we can expect further improvements.

