Skip the other AI features; I just want a helpful Gemini side panel in Chrome

It appears that within the vast Google ecosystem, AI is now omnipresent, providing answers at every turn. Whether on smartphones, tablets, or various applications, Google is actively infusing Gemini‘s intelligence into its offerings. However, one notable exception stands out: Google Chrome seems to be overlooked when it comes to a Gemini integration that makes sense.

I don’t know about you, but for the longest time now, I’ve felt frustrated with the slow integration of Gemini on the desktop version of Chrome. Not only is Google’s pace for bringing Gemini features to Chrome desktop leisurely, but it’s also the way the company is doing it that’s troublesome to me.

AI is supposed to make life simpler, and Google is doing just that on mobile. You can use Google Assistant to summarize web pages in Chrome on mobile. Alternatively, you can use Gemini on your phone to ask what’s on your screen. Google is also expanding Gemini Extensions on mobile, making it so much easier to interact with various apps. Want such features on the desktop version of Chrome? You’re out of luck.

The current state of AI features on Chrome feels like navigating a treasure hunt.

This is the state of affairs on Chrome desktop right now: If I want to use Gemini for summarizing a web page — the most basic feature — I have to fire up the AI by typing @Gemini in the taskbar, then manually copy-paste the URL of the webpage I want the AI to summarize. Why can’t Google just make this process more intuitive? Why the need for all these extra steps and the presumption that I should know how to perform them? If AI is supposed to make tasks like summarization easier, surely there’s a better way to implement them in Chrome for desktop.

In fact, I feel the handful of other AI features Google has for Chrome on desktop are all integrated in a way that is most user-unfriendly. Want to apply a custom AI theme on Chrome? You’ll have to head to the Customize Chrome button at the bottom right of a new tab, an area most people tend to ignore in the browser. Want to search for things visually? There’s a great Google Lens integration for it in Chrome for desktop, but it will only appear when you actually click inside the address bar or right-click on an image — or press a key combination if, like me, you have a MacBook. Then there’s the “Help Me Write” tool that’s great for writing tips but only comes up with a right-click on a text field. Why am I expected to remember these unnecessary steps to bring up these AI tools?

The solution is staring Google right in the face.

Google also recently announced AI-based Tab Compare and History Search features for Chrome on desktop. The first one will provide an AI-generated overview of products you’re searching for from across multiple tabs, while the latter will let you search your browsing history in a more natural manner. Now, I’m all for these features, but I am very sure Google is going to scatter them all over the place and make discovering or using them a proper chore when they finally arrive.

An official Gemini extension or side panel for Chrome is a no-brainer What’s the solution for all of this? Well, it’s staring Google right in the face — create a single, unified home base for Gemini and all things AI in Chrome. I would give anything for an official Google-made Gemini extension or side panel for Chrome on desktop. It’s such a no-brainer.

Microsoft has already created something similar for Copilot on Edge. You can simply tap the Copilot button on the right corner of the Edge browser, and a side panel pops up, letting you summarize a webpage, ask questions about it, compare products you want to purchase, summarize PDFs, and more. I also love how you can just select any text in Edge, and it will give you a quick list of things you can do, including asking Copilot about that specific bit of text. These are features someone like me, who scours the web all day for work, could really use. I want all this in Chrome and more.

Imagine a Gemini side panel or extension seamlessly integrated into the Chrome browser, consolidating all AI features into one organized and accessible location. Such an enhancement would significantly improve the experience of using AI tools in the browser. Need a summary? Simply tap the extension. Want writing assistance? The Gemini extension would intelligently recognize a text field and offer relevant suggestions. Looking for a product comparison? Activate the Gemini side panel, and it will generate one for you. Want an AI-designed wallpaper? Just head to the Gemini sidebar and create it with ease.

Now, that’s intelligence I can get behind! This is the level of integration I envision for Gemini in Chrome — not the current state, which feels like navigating a treasure hunt through a disorganized array of limited features. What would be even better is if Google offered feature continuity for AI searches and queries between mobile and desktop versions of Chrome. Now, that would be truly intelligent.

If Microsoft can do it and third-party Chrome extension developers can do it, so can Google.

Now, why don’t I just use the countless Gemini extensions available in Chrome already, you ask? Well, because I don’t trust them. AI features on a browser require sharing some very sensitive information with the service provider. I can get on board with Google handling my data, but I don’t want some random developer having access to my browsing history or other personal identifiers.

So let’s make this happen, Google. Like me, there are others who want a similar experience in Chrome. It’s the world’s most used browser, and with Gemini going from strength to strength, it’s time to marry the two with a proper ceremony. No more making people guess how to make Gemini work on their desktop. No more making us wait for simple features like AI summaries. Just give us a Gemini side panel with the basics in place and keep adding all future AI features to it.

