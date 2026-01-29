Gemini can now see every part of your busy schedule

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an update to Gemini’s Calendar tool.

Gemini will now be able to access your secondary and shared calendars, in addition to your primary calendar.

However, it won’t be able to add or invite people to an event or change the location or description of an existing event.

If you frequently use Google Calendar, there’s a good chance you have more than one calendar. While you may have a main calendar, you may also have a shared family calendar, work calendar, personal project calendar, and so on. Previously, Gemini could only handle one calendar, but that’s now changing with a new update.

Google is rolling out a major upgrade to the Calendar tool in Gemini. Now when you use Gemini, it will be able to access your secondary and shared calendars, not just your primary calendar. According to the Mountain View-based firm, here’s what the AI is now capable of: Search across all calendars: Gemini now searches your secondary and shared calendars by default when you ask about your schedule.

Create events on specific calendars: You can now ask Gemini to add events directly to your secondary calendars.

Modify and delete: Update or remove events on any calendar where you have edit access.

It appears that Gemini will still have a few limitations, however. For example, you won’t be able to use the assistant to add or invite people to your event. It also can’t be used to add or update the location or description of an existing event.

