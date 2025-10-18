It's the little things: 4 quality-of-life updates I want to see in Gemini

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

Gemini is one of my favorite apps, but there’s definitely room for improvement. I want to see changes, but I’m not talking about anything super substantial here. Sure, we all want tools like Gemini to be faster, more engaging, and 100% factual, but that’s not the point of this post. I want to highlight a few smaller changes that I personally want to see that would drastically elevate the experience with Google’s AI chatbot.

Which of these quality-of-life updates would you most like to see in Gemini? 4 votes More natural conversations (less fluff). 50 % More in-app help and feature explanations. 0 % A visual redesign and UI improvements. 50 % Better chat organization (folders, dates, etc.) 0 % Other (let me know in the comments). 0 %

Don’t be weird, Gemini

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I have several Gems set up for specific purposes, with each one helping me on my journey, whether it’s related to fitness, investing, or anything else. I find great value in the conversations I have with them; however, things can get a bit weird at times for two reasons that need fixing.

The first one is fluff, which Gems are full of for some reason. Instead of providing me with a detailed answer like Gemini usually does, when using Gems, the AI often prefaces its answers with weird observations. For example, if I ask a question, I might get a response like, “It’s 5 PM in your city, a great time to dive into the topic of fitness and diet,” or, “What a great topic to discuss in your city at 7 PM this evening, as the sun is winding down.”

I’m not sure what the benefit of these strange statements is supposed to be, but they add nothing to my conversations. I wouldn’t mind as much if it happened just here and there, but it’s usually every other question in certain conversations, and in some cases, every single one. It’s annoying to say the least.

The second issue I have is that when talking to Gems, it feels like the AI is trying to end the conversation with me in certain scenarios. I’m not even halfway through asking questions and making a plan for the project we’re discussing, and Gemini is basically already nudging me to stop chatting and get started on my own even though the plan isn’t set yet. It’s a blow to my ego when even an AI doesn’t want to talk to me anymore.

In my experience, ChatGPT is different — and better — in this regard. The AI is constantly trying to keep the conversation going by asking questions and offering extra assistance it thinks I may need. If I had a problem with something, it would try to help me with an answer and then ask if I wanted it to break things down in more detail, create an image, or a diagram that might help me visualize things better. It’s a better system, since the AI helps keep the conversation going instead of trying to suppress it.

Hey Google, what’s with the lack of info?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Gemini suffers from a lack of instructions that would help users figure out the ins and outs of the tool. I’m very familiar with it since I’ve been using it for a while, but new users are generally left to figure things out by themselves for the most part.

For example, there are two models to choose from at the moment, compared to as many as four that were on offer a few months ago. The description for each one is very basic, making it hard to know which one to select for a given task. Details with real-world examples showcasing the power of each one would go a long way in helping people know the difference between the two and which is more suitable for their task at hand.

Then there’s the “Tools” button in the text field, which brings up a few extra options. Something like “Create videos” or “Create images” is self-explanatory, but things like “Guided Learning” and “Canvas” need a little more explanation. Having an info icon next to them that brings up a page explaining the ins and outs with examples, and the best ways to use them, would make life easier for everyone.

And then there are Gems, which I already discussed. There’s no information on what they are or what they do when you click on them. There are a few pre-made ones that give you an idea, but having a help section you can open from that page that gives you examples of what to use them for and the best way to set them up would be beneficial.

These small details can help not only new users but also old ones who have ditched the chatbot and are giving it a second try. It gets rid of that initial anxiety where you just don’t know how to properly get started and which features would actually be beneficial for you.

Why so boring?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you ask me, Google and design don’t really go hand-in-hand. Most of Google’s apps are very simply designed, lacking any spice whatsoever. I get it; Google is trying to make things easier for users and focus on function over form. However, I think that going too simple hinders the overall experience, and that’s precisely what Google has done.

The menu on the left side of the web interface is as bland as celery. It’s basically just a long list of recent conversations alongside the Activity and Settings options, with the Gems and the New Chat button up top. The Gems section is the only part that stands out a bit due to the colors and icons attached to each one. There’s no proper separation between these elements, and there should be. Creating boundaries between sections with borders and colors would just make the whole thing easier on the eyes.

A bottom bar with a few options would make sense.

The story is a bit different on the mobile app, which still suffers from the same issues, but my ideal solution would be different. A bottom bar with a few options like “New chat”, “Gems,” and “Recent chats” would make sense. This would mean I don’t have to tap the menu button in the top-left corner every time I need one of these things. So not only would it look better, but it would be more functional as well.

And generally speaking, a bit of color for various icons would brighten up the experience, since the entire app is basically too dark or too bright, depending on the theme you use. Design shouldn’t be an afterthought but one of the main features of every app.

Folders, dates, and more

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The long list of conversations that I can more or less scroll through endlessly at this point is a problem. It looks weird and is inefficient. I want to sort my conversations on specific topics into folders, but Gemini doesn’t allow that at the moment.

It would be easier if I could throw every fitness-related conversation I have into a “Fitness” folder, so that when I’m trying to find a specific conversation, the folders will speed things up for me. It will also look nicer, which plays into the design section I talked about above.

Then there are Gems. I’d ideally like to see those conversations highlighted with an icon, so that I know at a glance which conversations are general and which ones are part of a Gem. Every time you talk to a Gem, a new conversation starts, so having them highlighted would make them easy to find and separate from other convos.

Finally, let’s talk about metadata. Right now, conversations are just a title in a list. Adding a simple start date would be a great first step, immediately giving context to when a project or idea began. But why stop there? Gemini could provide a small ‘info’ panel for each chat, showing useful data like the date it was started, when it was last active, the specific model used, and even the total number of prompts. This kind of information would transform the chat list from a simple history log into a powerful, sortable archive. Imagine being able to sort your ‘Fitness’ folder not just by name, but by the most recent or the most in-depth conversations. It’s a small change that adds a significant layer of organization and utility.

These small changes would elevate the Gemini experience to a new level, and they should be relatively easy to implement. It’s not like I’m asking the impossible here, so make it happen, Google.

What small changes would you like to see made to Gemini? Let me know in the comments.

