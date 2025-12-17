You can now build AI-powered mini apps directly from Gemini

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing its experimental mini app maker, Opal, to Gemini on the web.

The tool allows you to build AI-powered apps using natural language prompts.

Google is bringing Opal, its tool for making AI-powered mini apps, directly to Gemini on the web. Opal will be available as a new experimental Gem, allowing users to create custom mini apps on the fly.

Opal was announced as part of a Google Labs initiative back in July. It lets you build and share mini-apps by combining prompts, models, and tools, all using natural language and visual editing.

Apart from bringing the ability to create mini AI apps directly from Gemini on the web, Google is also giving a boost to Opal’s visual editor. A new view will now convert your prompts into lists of steps when building mini apps, making it easier to edit how your mini apps function.

To access Opal in Gemini on the web, head to the hamburger menu on the top right corner and click on Gems. You should see a list of Gems made by Labs, which are mini apps that have already been created using Opal. You can remix these apps or use the Advanced Editor to create your own version from scratch.

It’s important to note that Opal is not a part of Gemini Apps. This means that the data from using the tool does not appear in your Gemini Apps Activity and is not controlled by Gemini’s Workspace connected app setting.

