Gemini’s new video analysis feature is here, but there's more coming (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Google app now allows users to upload up to five minutes of video into Gemini for analysis.

Gemini has supported video analysis through a YouTube integration, but rivals like ChatGPT have offered the option to upload videos directly to the AI assistant, so Gemini is finally catching up.

Additionally, a future update will let users directly record videos within the app, expanding current photo-only capture, as spotted through our APK teardown.

Google has been steadily adding features to Gemini to help it compete better against other AI-based digital assistants. ChatGPT already allows users to upload videos for analysis, but Gemini lacks this handy feature. We’ve long spotted that the ability to analyze videos is coming to Gemini, and we even presented an early demo. With Google app v16.23.69, Google is finally rolling out the ability to upload videos to Gemini for analysis.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Videos up to five minutes long (combined) can be attached, which should suffice for most casual use cases.

If you need to analyze a longer video, you can upload it onto YouTube as an unlisted video and then paste the link in Gemini to analyze it as a YouTube video.

This feature is gradually rolling out to users, so you may need to wait to see it on your end. To check if you have the feature live, you can click on the Plus button in the Gemini text box, select Gallery or Files, and see if you can select any video files. If video files are grayed out and cannot be uploaded, you don’t have the feature available to you just yet.

While the video analysis feature is great, it doesn’t integrate with the Camera option, which is visible in the attachment sheet. As a result, while you can click a photo from within Gemini to attach it to a prompt, you cannot record a video. Google is aware of this limitation, as code within this app version fixes this oversight. We managed to activate the feature to give you an early look at it:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As you can see, Gemini’s camera viewfinder will soon allow users to easily switch between clicking photos and recording videos to attach to their prompt. Here’s a video demo of the upcoming feature in action:

This video upgrade to the camera viewfinder within Gemini is not currently available to users. Expanding the feature to cover videos makes sense for Gemini, so we hope to see it rolled out soon. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.