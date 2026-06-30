Google has a faster version of Nano Banana with three demo apps you can try right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released a faster and more cost-efficient image model called Nano Banana 2 Lite.

Gemini Omni Flash is rolling out to developers

Google has also created three new demo apps that showcase how the two models can work together.

One of the issues with image generators is how long it takes for the AI to generate an image. Google is shaving down that wait time with a quicker and leaner model than Nano Banana 2. Along with this new model, it is also expanding Gemini Omni Flash to more users. And to showcase what these two models can do together, the company has created a trio of demo apps.

Jumping right in to today’s announcement, Google is releasing Nano Banana 2 Lite. According to the Mountain View-based firm, this is the fastest and most cost-efficient model in the Nano Banana family to date. It’s capable of taking text queries and turning them into images in four seconds. In the example Google provided, the AI was able to generate five images before the old model generated one.

In terms of efficiency, it uses less bandwidth and costs $0.034 per 1K image. Nano Banana 2 Lite is available today in AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Gemini API, Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, and more.

The second part of the announcement deals with the expansion of Gemini Omni Flash. Google first introduced the model during I/O, replacing Veo as the default video generation tool in the Gemini app. Now, Omni Flash is rolling out to developers in Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, in addition to the Gemini app and Google Flow.

Google Anywhere app

As mentioned earlier, Google has launched three demo apps to showcase how the two models can work together. The first app is called Anywhere, and transports your image to dozens of iconic landmarks when you upload a photo. Gemini Omni flash then turns the photo and the location into an animated clip. Next up is Space Lift, which is an interior design app that lets you reimagine a room with a photo upload. The last app, Omni product studio, turns static images generated by Nano Banana 2 Lite into e-commerce videos generated by Gemini Omni Flash.

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