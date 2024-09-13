Google Meet’s 'take notes with Gemini' feature may soon go mobile (APK Teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently introduced the “Take note with Gemini” feature for Google Meet’s web version, utilizing AI to summarize meetings.

We spotted strings in the Gmail app for Android that hint that this feature could also be coming to mobile devices.

Google recently started rolling out the “Take Notes with Gemini” feature for Google Meet, which uses the power of Gemini AI to go beyond basic speech-to-text transcription. Instead, it summarizes entire conversations from the meeting and gives a full recap of the meeting with detailed notes. For now, it’s only available for the web version of Google Meet, but it looks like the feature is also heading to mobile devices.

While poking around the Gmail app for Android (Version 2024.09.08.673958928.Release), we stumbled upon a few interesting strings of code that suggest the mobile version of the take notes feature is in the works. Here are some of the strings we found:

Code Copy Text <string name="conf_take_notes_continue_button_text">Continue taking notes</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_controls_title">Take notes with Gemini</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_create_new_doc_description_text">A new document will be created and saved in {OWNER_NAME}'s Drive</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_create_new_doc_ownership_description_text">The document will be attached to the Calendar event and shared with invited guests in your organization</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_entry_point_button_text">Take notes with Gemini</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_info_overview_text">Provides a recap of the meeting conversation backed by a transcript. After the meeting, the notes will be added to the meeting notes document.</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_language_description_text">At this time, Gemini can only take notes in English</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_start_button_text">Start taking notes</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_status_description">After the meeting, the notes will be added to the meeting notes document.</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_status_ongoing_title">Gemini is taking notes</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_status_stopped_title">Note-taking has stopped</string> <string name="conf_take_notes_stop_button_text">Stop taking notes</string> <string name="conf_stop_taking_notes_dialog_message">If you continue, Gemini will stop taking notes from the current meeting.</string> <string name="conf_stop_taking_notes_dialog_title">Stop taking notes for everyone in the meeting</string>

Based on the code strings, it looks like the mobile version of the tool will function similarly to the web version. Here’s what we can expect from the feature: Automated meeting recaps: After the meeting, Gemini will summarize the conversation and also provide a full transcript, which will be added to a shared meeting notes document.

After the meeting, Gemini will summarize the conversation and also provide a full transcript, which will be added to a shared meeting notes document. Google Calendar and Drive integration: The feature will work closely with Google Calendar and Google Drive, making it easy to save and share notes with attendees after the meeting.

The feature will work closely with Google Calendar and Google Drive, making it easy to save and share notes with attendees after the meeting. Real-time tracking: During the meeting, users will get updates on Gemini’s note-taking status with prompts like “Gemini is taking notes,” etc.

During the meeting, users will get updates on Gemini’s note-taking status with prompts like “Gemini is taking notes,” etc. English-only support: Gemini will only take notes for spoken English as of now. Other languages are likely to come later. While we couldn’t get the mobile version to work just yet, this feature could be a game-changer for professionals who want to manage their meetings more efficiently — right from their phones.

As great as this sounds, it’s worth noting that AI-powered summarization tools can be hit or miss when it comes to accuracy. Plus, anyone who’s used voice-to-text knows how tricky it can be — background noise, accents, and complex discussions often lead to errors. For Gemini to be truly helpful, it’ll need to be spot-on when summarizing meetings. AI’s ability to interpret conversations accurately has been improving, but it’s not foolproof yet.

At the moment, the desktop version of “Take Notes with Gemini” is only available to Google Workspace customers who have the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. However, Google is likely testing the waters with these users before releasing it more widely, possibly even to the general public in the future.

