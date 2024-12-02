Gemini won't require you to unlock your phone to make calls anymore

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a function that allows Gemini to make calls and send messages while the phone is locked.

Making calls and sending messages can be toggled off or on in the Gemini lock screen settings.

The feature is not yet widely available.

Gemini is making progress, but it still needs more features before it surpasses what Google Assistant can do. Google’s AI just took another step toward that future, however, by gaining the ability to make calls and send messages on the lock screen.

Google appears to be rolling out a new function for Gemini in the latest beta (version 15.48 beta) of the Google app. According to 9to5Google, the tech giant is currently rolling out the ability to place calls and send messages while a phone is locked. It appears that the update is not widely available yet, but beta users can try force-stopping the app if it has yet to show up.

You’ll have to go into Gemini’s settings to activate the feature as it’s off by default. The “Make calls and send message without unlocking” toggle can be found in the Gemini on lock screen page, underneath the “Outgoing calls and messages” heading. A description under the setting reads “You’ll need to turn on your calling and messaging apps in Gemini for these features to work.”

This news follows another recent Gemini-related story, in which we discovered Google is working on an “I’m feeling lucky” button. The button would generate a random prompt for Gemini to respond to, similar to the one found on Google Search.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments