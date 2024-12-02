Gemini could shake things up with random 'I'm feeling lucky' button (APK teardown)

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding random suggestions on the Gemini homepage.

However, the first suggestion, “I’m feeling lucky,” is permanent.

The “I’m feeling lucky” suggestion works similarly to the one found on Search.

Having trouble coming up with a prompt for Gemini? Google could soon update Gemini to bring back random prompt suggestions and add an “I’m feeling lucky” button.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Back in October, Google changed the Gemini homepage UI to drop the carousel of suggestions. The result helped the homepage look a little less cluttered.

However, we discovered in the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.48.33.sa.arm64 beta) that suggestions are making a comeback. We also found “I’m feeling lucky” button, much like the one you’ll find on Google Search.

The suggestions that are offered on the homepage are always randomized. So you may see a suggestion to summarize something when you first open the app, but see a different suggestion the next time you use the tool. However, the “I’m feeling lucky” suggestion is a permanent fixture.

The “I’m feeling lucky” button always appears first in the selection of suggestions. If you tap on the button, it will work similarly to how it works on Google Search, offering a random prompt. When we tried using the suggestion, it added a reminder in tasks to “Take my car to get washed.”

Only a week ago, we also noticed Gemini could be getting an upgrade for analyzing code. This is expected to roll out for both the web version and mobile.

