Gemini's best trick is now rolling out to all Pixel phones for free!

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing is now rolling out to all Pixel phones without requiring a Gemini Advanced subscription.

The feature was previously available only only on the Pixel 9 series and the Galaxy S25 lineup.

It allows users to share their sceen and camera view with Gemini to ask questions in real time.

Google has started rolling out Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing to all Pixel phones. The company announced the update on X, noting that the feature will start reaching “all Pixel owners” today, with the rollout continuing over the next few weeks.

Back in April, Google introduced Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing for the Pixel 9 lineup and Galaxy S25 series. At the time, the company stated that older Pixel devices and other Android phones would need a Gemini Advanced subscription to access the feature. It now appears that Google has lifted that restriction for Pixel phones.

Google

Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing works through the Gemini app, letting users share their camera view or screen in real time to ask questions.

When you tap the “Share screen with Live” button in the Gemini assistant overlay, you’ll see options to record and share your screen. Once active, you can ask Gemini questions about whatever’s on your screen or in front of your camera, and the AI assistant will respond as accurately as possible.

This feature is part of Google’s experimental next-gen AI assistant, Project Astra, which is designed to respond to your surroundings in real time. Project Astra was unveiled at Google I/O last year, and its capabilities are expected to extend to upcoming Android XR devices as well.