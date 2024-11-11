Gemini Live is getting ready to chat with you about your files (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live is getting ready to work with uploaded files.

Gemini will introduce this feature by suggesting moving to Live when you make an upload.

None of this is yet functional.

Google’s Gemini AI isn’t just around to answer your questions or help you generate pictures, and it’s also capable of lending a hand to get some work done. Gemini Advanced users are able to upload files, from regular text documents to complicated spreadsheets, and have the AI modify them or just summarize the information within. Today we’re taking a look into what could be the next step in the evolution of this feature, as Google gets ready to start letting you talk to Gemini Live about these files.

Right now, if you’ve got Gemini Advanced, you can upload your files through Gemini’s standard interface and interact with them there. But checking out version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta of the Google app, we spot the presence of some new text strings that hint at Gemini Live’s interest in your files:

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_snippet_highlight">Open Live</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_snippet_simplified">Talk about attachment</string> <string name="assistant_zero_state_suggestions_open_live_text">Open Live with attachment</string>

By the looks of things, Gemini will recognize when you’re adding a file (either uploaded directly, or via Drive) and will suggest that you might like to try moving what you’re about to attempt over to Gemini Live, where you can take full advantage of the platform’s contextual, conversational nature.

Now, we haven’t been able to actually trigger this response just yet, nor get Live working with our files, so we can’t yet give you much of a preview of what to expect from this experience. But the more we look, the more evidence we find for Google building this kind of support, like this string from an apparent error handler:

Code Copy Text Starting Conversation Mode with empty attachments, but expected attachments to be present.

With the pieces sliding into place like this, hopefully it won’t be long now before we can actually give this a spin for ourselves, and see what Live has to add to Gemini’s skill at working with files.

