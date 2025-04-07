Gemini Live’s nifty screen-sharing and camera tricks now rolling out to these Android users

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has officially announced the rollout of Gemini Live’s live video and screen-sharing capabilities.

These new features are available to all Gemini Advanced users on compatible Android devices and to all Gemini users using the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, and the Galaxy S25 series.

At MWC 2025, Google showed off Gemini Live’s new live video and screen-sharing capabilities. As promised, users started receiving these Project Astra features late last month. Google is now making the rollout official for Gemini Advanced users and users of select Android flagships.

Starting today, Gemini Live’s camera and screen-sharing features will be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers on compatible Android devices, as well as to all Gemini users on the Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9a) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

For these users, Gemini Live can now enable natural conversations in over 45 languages and will be enhanced by the ability to share your camera or screen. You’ll see a new “share screen with Live” button appear in the Gemini assistant overlay. If you tap this button, the Google app will ask to record your screen to share it with Gemini Live. You can then ask Gemini any question about what’s on screen, and it will answer to the best of its ability. Similarly, you can start the camera mode by clicking the camcorder button on the bottom left in the Gemini Live interface, enabling a live video mode to ask questions.

Google has shared a few ways users can use these new features in the AI digital assistant, such as using Gemini Live to get suggestions on how to unclutter a messy closet by pointing your camera at it, troubleshooting help for any product issues around you, personal shopping advice, and even brainstorming creative projects.

It’s a shame that Gemini Live’s camera and screen-sharing features aren’t available to all Gemini users. Google is paywalling this feature behind a subscription or phone purchase, and that’s understandable given the costs involved in developing and running an AI project. But this is one of those really impressive AI features that everyone should try out, which might turn them in favor of the AI hype.

Have you tried out Gemini Live’s camera and screen-sharing features? What did you use them for? Did you find them helpful? How did they compare to the traditional search experience? Let us know in the comments below!

