Google fixes Gemini Live's video fidelity so you can actually use it

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android users have reported experiencing blurry video when sharing their camera with Gemini Live.

Google has rolled out an update that improves camera resolution in the app.

Earlier this year, users gained the ability to share their camera with Gemini Live, allowing the AI to answer questions about what it sees through your camera. However, there have been some issues with the feature, namely blurriness with the camera. If you’ve been running into this issue, you should start seeing an improvement soon.

On its community page, Google announced that it released a new update for the Android Gemini app today. The update in question fixes an issue causing blurry video when sharing your camera with Gemini Live. According to the Gemini Apps Team, the fix specifically improves the camera resolution in the app.

Although the update is out in the wild, it’s possible you may still be experiencing issues. If this is the case, Google recommends sending feedback and including as much detail as possible about your problem. You can send feedback by heading over to the profile menu at the top of the page and tapping the Feedback option.

In related news, Google recently introduced a Gemini Live feature that allows you to perform actions in other Google apps during a conversation. This functionality has now been expanded so Galaxy users can do the same in some Samsung apps.

