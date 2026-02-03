Gemini Labs arrives, giving a clear home for experimental features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced Gemini Labs, giving experimental features a clearly labeled home inside the Tools menu.

A new Personal Intelligence toggle lets you stop Gemini from using connected app data in that chat.

The update follows previous sightings of Labs behind the scenes and appears to be currently limited to the Gemini web app in select regions.

Google Labs and Search Labs have long been used by Google as a way to give users early access to features that aren’t quite finished. With Gemini evolving so quickly, it always felt like only a matter of time before it got the same treatment. Right on cue, Gemini Labs has finally made an appearance, after we spotted signs of it approaching behind the scenes in recent months.

As 9to5Google spotted, Google has started surfacing a dedicated Labs section inside the Gemini web app, giving experimental features a clearly marked home instead of mixing them in with everything else. The Labs area lives inside Gemini’s Tools menu and is marked with the familiar Google beaker icon. It groups together features that are still actively being developed, such as Agent and Dynamic view, making it clear what’s stable and what’s still a work in progress.

Within that Labs section, Google has also added a new Personalize Intelligence toggle. It has an explainer that it will “personalize chat when helpful” and controls whether Gemini can pull in context from your connected Google apps. The setting applies only to the current conversation and is enabled by default, meaning you’re opting out of personalization if you toggle it. When you start a new chat, the toggle automatically resets back to that default state.

To make room for Labs, Google has subtly reorganized the Tools menu itself. Core features like Deep Research, Nano Banana, and Deep Think now sit in a standard Tools section, while Labs is clearly separated as an experimental space.

This lines up with what we’ve been seeing behind the scenes for months. In previous APK teardowns of Gemini and Gemini Live, we spotted multiple references to Gemini Labs, suggesting Google was preparing a central place for opt-in experiments. Those findings included hints at advanced Gemini Live features and other in-development capabilities, and we’re waiting to see whether Google is ready to make them official.

For now, it looks like the Labs section and the Personal Intelligence toggle are only available in certain regions in the Gemini web app, with mobile versions unchanged. We’ll no doubt see it offered across all regions and platforms in good time.

