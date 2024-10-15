Gemini will soon let you create images in the shapes and sizes you want (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini will no longer force all images it generates to be square.

Instead of cropping down pics, Gemini can generate new imagery to expand the canvas.

Users can also resize Gemini’s output, allowing the subject to take up less of the frame.

Gemini is Google’s attempt at bringing powerful, modern AI to the masses, and just as just as you’d expect from a robust generative model, it’s pretty handy at dreaming up images. All you have to do is ask Gemini to make a picture for you, and it’ll cook something up in just a few moments. With the upgrade to Imagen 3, Gemini’s output is looking better than ever, and now we’re checking out one way the app could soon give you even greater control over the kind of pictures it generates.

Like many AI image-generation tools, Gemini with Imagen 3 has both its hits and its misses, but there’s always been one commonality about the pictures it produces: They’re square. Gemini creates all its art in a 1:1 aspect ratio, and if you’re looking for something different, right now your only option is to crop that square down.

Looking through version 15.41.34.29.arm64 beta of the Google app, we’re able to activate some in-development settings for resizing the images produced by Gemini. These include a bunch of common aspect ratio options, like 16:9 for widescreen displays.

But the important thing here is that this isn’t just an in-app way to quickly crop Gemini’s output. Instead, Google’s AI goes back and can add to its original image, creating more and more background detail. You can even keep the aspect ratio unchanged and just shrink down your picture’s subject — Gemini will be happy to fill in the blanks around it.

It looks like Google’s currently working on a number of ways to give users more control over how Gemini creates imagery. Just last week we checked out the company’s efforts towards giving Gemini new tools to refine an image. Combined with this ability to change the size and shape of the canvas you’re working with, these represent a pretty notable evolution of Gemini’s capabilities.

We still can’t say exactly when any of this might go live in a user-facing way (or technically, if at all) but this feels well on its way towards being ready for you to give it a go.

