Gemini could soon get a huge upgrade for analyzing code (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google’s Gemini AI is getting an upgrade to analyze entire code folders.

The feature is said to be rolling out on the web and has also been spotted within the Android app.

AI has seeped into our lives, and many of us use it daily to make our lives easier, whether through AI apps or AI Assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini. One way that AI can help you is by analyzing your code to suggest improvements and even help you debug. It’s an efficient use of AI, but code analysis often requires looking at many interconnected files, which isn’t always possible through current-generation AI assistants. Google could soon upgrade Gemini with this ability, allowing it to analyze a codebase containing multiple files.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google app v15.47.28 beta includes a string that indicates that Google could be upgrading Gemini to allow it to analyze code folders.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_chat_code_folder_attachment_file_type">Code folder</string>

Users can already upload files to Gemini for analysis, which can be extended to code files. However, Gemini does not yet support folder uploads, so users cannot upload code folders so far. Code folders help undertake a more comprehensive code analysis than possible with individual files. Other AI tools like ChatGPT already support multi-file folders, so Gemini would be playing catch up.

TestingCatalog spotted these changes for Gemini on the web, too.

According to the report, users will be able to select one folder per chat, with up to 1,000 files per folder and a total size limit of 100MB.

Once uploaded, users can ask Gemini questions about the code base.

The feature is said to be rolling out on the web, although it isn’t rolling out on the Android app yet. It’s unclear whether all users have access or if this feature will be gated to certain premium tiers.

