Here's how you'll first get access to Gemini's new Google Home extension (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The unannounced Google Home extension for Gemini won’t initially roll out to all users directly.

Instead, the extension will first appear as a public preview.

The preview is not available yet, but we were able to activate it.

While Gemini is a capable tool of its own, you can augment its capabilities with extensions so it’s even more useful. There are plenty of extensions out there already like Google Hotels, Maps, Workspace, and so on, but more are on the way, including one for Google Home. Through a new APK teardown, we have learned that the Google Home extension may start as a preview at first.

Authority Insights story. Discover for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else. You're reading anstory. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Back in July, we reported that there are a handful of new extensions coming to Gemini in the future. One of the unannounced extensions we discovered was for Google Home. This Gemini extension would allow the AI to “control your smart home appliances such as lights and switches.” Currently, Gemini passes off the duty to Google Assistant, which slows down the entire process. At the time, it was unclear if the extension would also let Gemini control automations as well.

Assembledebug

While digging through the Google app 15.40.31.29 beta, we were able to activate the extension. While enabling the extension, we also noticed a Public Preview badge next to the on/off toggle. So it appears this extension won’t initially be rolling out directly to the public. Instead, it will first appear as a Public Preview.

The Public Preview for the extension looks similar to the Public Preview Google launched for the revamped Google Home app back in 2022. As such, it lets the user test out the new features. We believe that the Public Preview could launch soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments