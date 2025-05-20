Gemini can now help with your schedule right in Gmail on your phone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google added Gemini features on Gmail’s web interface that allowed for some calendar management capabilities late last year.

The mobile Gmail app can now use Gemini for creating, deleting, or editing Calendar events, and give users a daily schedule summary.

This feature is available for Google Workspace users on both Android and iOS, with a gradual rollout beginning May 19.

While email is quite an older form of communication compared to other more modern methods, it’s still one of the most important and accessible options for many. And a lot of people use Google’s Gmail, or Google Workspace email accounts. Email is a great way to communicate with people to get meetings set up, but then what about adding those meetings to your calendar? Well, now Gemini in Gmail can take care of all of that for you.

Google is announcing new calendar management features with Gemini coming to the Gmail mobile app on Android and iOS. This comes several months after Google originally rolled out Gemini into Gmail on the web with calendar management features. So now those who use the Gmail app on their smartphone can also make use of Gemini for calendar-related tasks.

The calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail can be used to create a new event, delete an existing event, or edit an event on your calendar. The event information can be edited in Gmail without leaving the app. But if you tap the event, then it opens up the Calendar app. Gemini can even give users a recap of the daily schedule.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

It feels like just the basics, but it’s pretty much all you need when it comes to calendar management when you’re in the Gmail app. The expansion of these Gemini features in Gmail mobile is to help make it easier to create or manage calendar events without having to switch between apps, regardless of platform.

This feature is available for all Google Workspace users, those who are on Google One AI Premium, or those who have Gemini Education accounts. It’s in a gradual rollout phase beginning May 19, and can take up to 15 days for it to show up for eligible users. Google Calendar with Gemini in Gmail is available in 28 languages.

Once the feature is available to you, it’s very easy to access. Just open the Gmail app on your phone, and then select the “Ask Gemini” icon.

