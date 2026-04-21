Google finally fixes one of the biggest reasons to resist upgrading to Gemini for Home

TL;DR Google is rolling out Continued Conversation to Gemini for Home in response to user requests.

The feature keeps the mic on so you can ask follow-up questions without saying “Hey Google” again.

Google says Gemini will also remember context and ignore background chatter.

Gemini replacing Google Assistant around the home hasn’t been the smoothest transition, to say the least, and Google still seems to be smoothing out the rougher edges. One reason some users have been in no rush to make the switch is that Gemini for Home has been missing some of the old Assistant’s everyday conveniences. The latest example rolling out now is Continued Conversation, which the company says was one of the top user requests.

In a new Google blog post, Google said the feature is arriving now, while the Google Home release notes clarify that it’s rolling out to all early access users. Continued Conversation keeps the microphone active for a few seconds after your first request, so you can ask a follow-up question or fire off another command without saying “Hey Google” again. Google says you’ll know it’s waiting if you see the pulsing lights on your device.

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The company also says that, unlike Google Assistant, Gemini for Home can better track the conversation thread, so you shouldn’t have to repeat yourself with follow-up questions. You’d expect that from Gemini or any chatbot, but it’s still probably the more important part of the update in terms of utility. Keeping the mic open for a few extra seconds is handy, but it wouldn’t be much use if the AI couldn’t actually remember what you were talking about.

These user-requested updates build on the improvements to Gemini for Home that Google has been making lately. Just last week, the company announced another batch of upgrades aimed at helping it better understand what you’re saying, including improved speech recognition and better handling of more complex commands. The combination of understanding you better and keeping up with the conversation should be a noticeable improvement for many users.

Google says the upgraded Continued Conversation is available globally across supported languages and regions, not just in US English, and that its improved “side-talk” detection should help it better ignore background chatter. Once enabled, it’s also meant to work across your Google smart speakers and displays for everyone in the house, including guests.

To activate the feature, Google says to open the Google Home app and head to Home Settings > Gemini for Home voice assistant >Continued Conversation. The only question is whether it feels as natural in a real household as it does in Google’s sell.

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