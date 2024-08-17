Asking for Gemini's help on Android is getting a lot prettier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new floating overlay panel for Gemini on Android devices, featuring a subtle glow animation.

The panel allows Gemini responses to appear within the current app and enables a contextual understanding of on-screen content.

The update also includes a new “Ask about this video” chip that lets users ask questions about YouTube videos directly.

Google recently unveiled a series of exciting updates for its AI assistant, Gemini, during the Pixel 9 series launch event. While the introduction of Gemini Live mode stole the spotlight, Gemini is also getting a shiny new floating overlay panel for Android. (h/t: 9to5Google)

This new interface, currently being rolled out to Android users, features a visually pleasing glow animation that surrounds the panel whenever Gemini is activated. This subtle glow not only looks neat but is also a sign that your Gemini’s got a new trick up its sleeve: a contextual overlay that understands what you’re up to without taking over your whole screen.

This update was initially teased at the I/O 2024 conference in May and allows Gemini to deliver responses directly within the app you’re using rather than hijacking your entire screen. This design change aims to help users maintain focus on their current tasks while still benefiting from Gemini’s assistance. For those who prefer the more traditional, immersive experience, a quick tap on the top-right corner of the overlay will still expand it to full screen.

Additionally, the update also includes a new “Ask about this video” chip, replacing the previous “Ask about this screen” prompt, which appears when Gemini is triggered on YouTube videos. This feature allows users to request summaries or pose follow-up questions about the video’s content.

As for the glowing floating overlay, it’s still in the process of rolling out, so if you haven’t seen it yet, hang tight. Google says it’ll be hitting more Android devices in the coming weeks, both for regular Gemini users and those with Gemini Advanced subscriptions.

All in all, these updates are setting the stage for a more seamless and engaging Gemini experience. If you’re an Android user, keep an eye out for that glow.

