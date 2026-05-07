Survey says plenty of readers trust Google Gemini with their sensitive financial data

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

It’s not really a good idea to share any personal information on the internet, no less with generative AI chatbots. But what really pricks the hairs on the back of my neck is the concept of giving Google Gemini a taste of my financial situation.

My colleague, Karandeep Singh, doesn’t share this view. In fact, he has used Gemini to replace his expense tracker in the past, noting that it’s actually a “solid expense tracker.”

But how do you feel about this idea? Would you be comfortable with sharing your financial info with Gemini? To measure the temperature, we asked a similar question in a poll on Karandeep’s post. The results can be viewed below. It’s always interesting when no single answer receives a huge majority of the vote, and this certainly is the case with this poll. Just over 30% of respondents have absolutely no problem trusting Gemini with their financial data. That’s a fairly large share of the total vote, especially given that 35% of respondents answered, “Maybe, with limits.”

Given that both groups would consider giving Gemini these privileges, that’s nearly 7 in every 10 readers in this poll who are comfortable with a generative AI service having access to their sensitive numbers and figures. Wild.

Like me, commenter Donald Rash is pretty surprised by this result: WOW 65% of those responding to the poll answer yes or maybe!! Not, Me, GOOGLE has enough of my information WITHOUT getting my financials ALSO!!!! Good luck to those who trust their financials to Google!!![sic] Notably, not everyone trusts Google’s AI chatbot. 24.8% of respondents wouldn’t trust Gemini with their financial data, but this represents less than a quarter of all voters. A further 10.2% are “not sure.”

Interestingly, while Gemini as a financial tracker is a no-go for many in the comments, a common recommendation includes Google’s other AI-powered service.

“You can do this better with Google NotebookLM,” writes commenter salaigeethan666. You’re probably better off with a purpose-built financial tracker app to collate your expenses and income, but if Google ever decides to create such a product itself, it could probably include Gemini with little to no pushback.

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