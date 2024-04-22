Gemini for Android will soon allow general file uploads, not just images

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on making it possible to upload more than just images in the Android Gemini app.

The feature doesn’t work yet, but it would allow PDFs and other types of documents to be uploaded.

It’s possible this feature will be exclusive to Workspace and/or Gemini Advanced at first.

Ever since the Gemini app launched, Google has been working to make the software better and more capable. For example, it was recently discovered that the app could get a “Real-Time Responses” option. The next improvement, however, could allow you to upload more than just images.

Spotted by AssembleDebug and shared with Android Authority, it appears Google is readying the Gemini app to add a new capability. Users could soon be able to upload PDFs and other types of documents. This feature was discovered in flags of the Android Gemini app.

As you can see in the images above, you can make the file upload prompt appear. Unfortunately, while you can enable the function, it doesn’t work at the moment. The fact that the feature is here suggests it will be coming to the Gemini app soon, it’s just a question of when.

We believe that this ability may end up being reserved for Google Workspace and/or Gemini Advanced at first. However, it’s impossible to tell with just the information we currently have.

This information comes just after it was discovered Gemini could start supporting third-party music services like Spotify and Apple Music. It’s also unknown when this feature could roll out.

