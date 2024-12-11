Gemini's latest tool promises to turn hours of research into mere minutes

Google

TL;DR Google is rolling out an agentic feature in Gemini Advanced called Deep Research.

The feature creates a multi-step research plan and generates a comprehensive report of findings that can be exported to a Google Doc.

Deep Research is available today in Gemini Advanced on the web, and will come to the mobile app in 2025.

Today, Google announced the launch of Gemini 2.0, its latest and greatest AI model to date. But that’s not the only Gemini-related news the company had to share today. Along with Gemini 2.0, the company is also rolling out a Gemini Advanced feature that’s designed to be your research assistant.

In a blog post, the tech giant revealed an agentic Gemini Advanced feature it calls “Deep Research.” As it’s described, Deep Research is a tool capable of searching and finding information across the web on your behalf. It then presents to you an easy-to-read report you can look over.

How it works is you ask it a question and it will create a multi-step research plan that you can approve or revise. It then scours the internet for relevant information that it uses to refine its search. According to Google, this process is repeated multiple times over the course of a few minutes. Once it’s done, it generates a report of key findings, complete with links to sources, that can be exported to a Google Doc.

The tool’s purpose is to condense what could be hours of research into minutes, saving people time. Such a feature could prove to be handy for college students or professionals.

If you want to give this new agentic feature a try, it is available now in English in Gemini Advanced on the web. To try it, you just have to toggle the model drop-down to “Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research” and ask your question. This feature is also coming to the mobile app, but it won’t be ready until early 2025.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments