Google may declutter Gemini's compose box with a new Tools button (APK teardown)

TL;DR The Gemini interface on Android may soon get a new tools button for Gemini’s Canvas, Deep Research, and Video tools.

Currently, shortcuts for these tools appear within the text box next to the microphone and Gemini Live buttons.

With an upcoming update, Google may replace these shortcuts with a single “Tools” button.

Google is prepping a minor tweak for the Gemini interface on Android to give it a cleaner look. We’ve spotted the change in the latest Google app beta release and enabled it manually to give you an early look.

The compose box on the Gemini interface currently features shortcuts for Gemini’s Canvas, Video, and Deep Research tools. As shown in the following screenshots, shortcuts to two tools remain permanently visible to the left of the microphone and Gemini Live buttons, while you can access the third by tapping the three-dot button.

In an upcoming release, Google could replace these shortcuts and the three-dot button with a single “Tools” button. Tapping on it will open the same pop-up window, giving you access to all three tools. Once you select a tool, a corresponding chip will appear within the compose box, indicating that you’re currently using that tool. You can stop using the tool by tapping the “x” icon on this chip.

Although minor, this UI change makes Gemini’s compose box look less cluttered than the current iteration. However, it’s not live for users at the moment. Google could roll it out with a future update, and we’ll update this post when it’s widely available.

