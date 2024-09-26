There's good news if you want Gemini on your older Pixel Buds

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing Gemini assistant to older Pixel Buds.

The chatbot will be available on your earbuds if it’s the default assistant on your phone.

This comes after the Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched with Gemini and Gemini Live.

Google’s recently released Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers support for Gemini, but you were previously out of luck if you wanted this chatbot on older Pixel Buds. Thankfully, there’s some good news.

Google sent out an email to Pixel Buds owners (h/t: 9to5Google) confirming that Gemini will soon be available on your older Pixel Buds. That’s welcome news if you’ve got the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro or the Pixel Buds A-series of earbuds.

The search giant says Gemini will be available on your earbuds if it’s the default assistant on your Android phone. The company also cautions that some Gemini features will work differently on earbuds than on phones, but didn’t delve into specifics.

The company adds that your Android phone needs to be unlocked and connected to your worn Pixel Buds in order to get personalized responses from Gemini. You will continue to get personalized responses without needing to unlock your phone each time. However, the firm says you’ll stop getting personalized responses if you remove or disconnect the buds. This behavior can be changed via the Pixel Buds digital assistant settings.

