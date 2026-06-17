Google is already killing off this helpful Gemini-powered tool

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that it will sunset the consumer version of Gemini Code Assist for GitHub.

The tool will be deprecated starting on June 18, 2026.

It will be fully shut down on July 17, 2026.

Reviewing code is one of the more time-consuming parts of software development, but it’s a necessary evil. To help speed up the process, Google launched Gemini Code Assist for GitHub. This allowed students, hobbyists, freelancers, and startups to offload basic reviews to Google’s AI agent. Very soon, consumer-level coders will have to start doing reviews manually again.

Spotted by Artem Russakovskii on X, Google has updated its Gemini Code Assist page with an announcement. Under the Deprecations section, the company reveals that it plans to end the consumer version of Gemini Code Assist for GitHub.

According to the tech giant, deprecation of the tool will start on June 18, 2026. During this grace period, you won’t be able to complete installations of the consumer version of the app. Meanwhile, the full shutdown is scheduled for July 17, 2026. It appears that the sunsetting of the consumer version of Gemini Code Assist for Github will have no impact on the enterprise version.

Google launched Gemini Code Assist for GitHub in February 2025. In addition to reviews, the tool allowed users to create custom style guides it could follow. After a little over a year in action, the tool is reaching the end of the road.

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