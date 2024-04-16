Gemini conversations may soon start with a simple Chrome shortcut

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new shortcut to start Gemini conversations directly in the Chrome address bar.

The feature is part of an experimental Chrome flag currently being tested in Chrome Canary.

Google could be making it easier than ever to access its AI chatbot, Gemini, directly within the Chrome web browser. First spotted by Windows Report, a new Chat with Gemini shortcut may soon appear in the Chrome address bar, offering a streamlined way to start a conversation with Gemini without visiting the Gemini website.

This potential feature is currently being tested in Chrome Canary, Google’s channel for enthusiasts and developers to experiment with upcoming updates. While not functional yet, Canary users might notice a suggestion at the bottom of their address bar menu reading, “Type @gemini to Chat with Gemini.”

We’ll probably have to wait a little longer for this Gemini integration to make its way into the public release of Chrome. However, if you’d like to try it out, you can install Chrome Canary, navigate to “chrome://flags,” locate and enable the “Expansion pack page for the site” starter pack, and restart the browser. Remember, Chrome Flags are experimental, so flawless functionality isn’t guaranteed.

With Microsoft aggressively promoting its Copilot AI in the Edge browser, Google is clearly striving to keep pace in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments