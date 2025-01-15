Gemini app will now have access to real-time AP news in latest AI deal

Google has been a partner with The Associated Press for years to bring up-to-date information the tech giant’s search engine. The two parties are now broadening their collaboration to give the Gemini app a boost.

Google announced in a blog post that it is expanding its partnership with the news outlet to provide a “feed of real-time information” to the Gemini app. Going forward, Gemini will be able to reference AP’s stories when you ask about current events. “This will be particularly helpful to [Gemini app] users looking for up-to-date information.”

Speaking about the partnership, AP Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Kristin Heitmann had this to say:

AP and Google’s longstanding relationship is based on working together to provide timely, accurate news and information to global audiences. We are pleased Google recognizes the value of AP’s journalism as well as our commitment to nonpartisan reporting, in the development of its generative AI products.

The Associated Press isn’t the only publication working with Google. The company states that it has had partnerships with “news organizations of all sizes in countries around the world for more than two decades.”