Gemini on Android now lets you save a few steps when asking questions about images

TL;DR Gemini’s latest update allows you to share images from other apps directly to Gemini using Android’s share sheet.

This saves you from the need to save or download the image and manually attaching it within Gemini.

Regardless of your position on the Google Assistant vs. Gemini debate, Gemini is clearly the way forward. Google’s AI ambitions are better served with Gemini, thanks to upgrades like Gemini Advanced and Gemini Extensions. If you’ve made the AI assistant part of your daily routine on your Android, you’d be glad to learn that Gemini is making sharing images easier and saving you a few steps.

Google Gemini v1.0.668480831 has added the ability to share images from other apps directly to Gemini. From within other apps, you can use the share button to invoke the Android share sheet and send the image to Gemini. This will then allow you to ask Gemini questions about the image you just sent, making it very convenient and saving you a few steps along the way.

Gemini offers several ways to ask questions about images. You can trigger Gemini through its shortcuts and tap the “Ask about this screen” option (which loads the image as a screenshot). You can also open the Gemini app and manually attach the image in the Gemini conversation screen, though you’d need to save/download the image first on your phone for this. The new method saves you from having to save or download the image.

Sharing an image directly to Gemini Attaching an image within Gemini Using "Ask about this screen" option after triggering Gemini Using "Ask about this screen" option after triggering Gemini - It adds a screenshot to the Gemini text box

This new option, in addition to the above methods, lets you quickly get AI help on an image from your gallery and apps that allow sharing images.

This feature is available for default to all users on this latest update. Try it out and let us know what you think about the addition!

