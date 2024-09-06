Google wants your help spreading the word of Gemini Advanced by sending your friends free trials

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is giving Gemini Advanced users free 4-month trials to give to friends.

Members get a total of three referral links to hand out.

This promo will end on November 1, 2024.

If you’re a Gemini Advanced user and you enjoy using the more premium version of Google’s AI, you can now let your friends in on the action. Google is giving Gemini Advanced members free invites to send to whoever they want.

First spotted by 9to5Google, gemini.google.com is now showing an “Invite a friend” button near the bottom of the side panel. Clicking on this button will send you to Google One where you’ll see a “Give friends $80 off Gemini Advanced” page. Just for reference, Gemini Advanced costs $20 per month, meaning $80 equals four months for free.

The page reads, “Friends will get a 4-month trial to Google One AI Premium when they subscribe with your invite link.” In total, members get three referral links to gift out, and the landing page will tell you how many of those links were accepted.

If you’re a Gemini Advanced user, you may not want to procrastinate for too long as this promo is set to expire on November 1, 2024. After that deadline, your friends will just have to make do with the standing one-month free promo offered on gemini.google/advanced.

Gemini Advanced offers access to Gemini version 1.5 Pro compared to the 1.5 flash version for the free model. You also get a 1 million token context window, whereas the free model only offers a 32k token context window. Additionally, you get 2TB of Google One AI Premium with Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos storage.

