Updated Gemini app on iOS just ran laps around Apple Intelligence
- An update to the Gemini app on iOS brings many new features to Apple devices.
- This includes access to the 2.0 Flash Experimental model, as well as support for Home and Photos integrations.
- The update also adds Live support for more than 21 additional languages.
Just over a month after Gemini launched on iOS, an update has brought many new features to Apple devices. This update includes a model picker to select the latest 2.0 Flash Experimental model, which debuted on Android devices in beta a few days ago.
Three models are available on iOS for Gemini Advanced users, which requires a Google One AI Premium subscription. With the latest 2.0 Flash model still in testing, you’ll probably want to stick to one of the other two models for most inquiries. Here’s a quick guide to each model:
- Gemini 1.5 Pro: For complex tasks.
- Gemini 1.5 Flash: For everyday tasks where execution speed is equally important.
- Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental: Gemini’s latest model is available for testing.
The update also adds Google Home integration to control your smart home devices. It can also now access your Google Photos directly within the Gemini app, so you can edit your images without having to upload images separately.
While Apple Intelligence is still limited to just one language, this update adds Gemini support for 11 more: Bulgarian, Estonian, Gujarati, Kannada, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Serbian, Slovenian, Swahili, and Urdu. As of December 2024, the total number of supported languages is well over 40.
Gemini Live, which allows you to talk back and forth with the AI model, has also expanded support to 21 additional languages: Bengali, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Gujarati, Hungarian, Kannada, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian Bokmal, Romanian, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Ukrainian, and Urdu.