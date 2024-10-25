Google might be wrapping up a Gemini surprise for the holidays

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google has been on an AI kick all year long, and it feels like it’s never a few weeks before we’re hearing about the latest work on Gemini, whether that’s Nano, Live, or one of its many Extensions. Now a new report attempts to predict when the next generation of Gemini will be ready to make its debut.

Earlier today we checked out a report from The Verge claiming that OpenAI is getting ready to introduce its next big model in December. Apparently this could be a very busy month for the industry, as the site now claims that Google could be preparing Gemini 2.0 for December, as well (via 9to5Google).

The timing of a move like that would certainly make enough sense. After all, Google formally introduced Gemini 1.0 in the first week of December 2023. It didn’t take long after that to move on to Gemini 1.5, which we started getting access to in February, and already demonstrated some big steps forward in benchmarks compared to the initial release.

We don’t yet have much in the way of detail about what in specific to expect from Gemini 2.0, outside of anticipating the sort of generational pressure forward that we’ve been seeing across other large language models. The one thing we have heard, though, is that Google could be looking to really get Gemini 2.0 out in front of as many eyes as it can, as quickly as possible.

The way Google has operated to date, Gemini access has been very staggered in terms of who gets access to what level of performance, and when. While we still expect to see multiple tiers there, Google may quickly move to integrate Gemini 2.0 across its product offerings.

