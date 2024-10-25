A powerful AI model coming soon? OpenAI speaks out on new report.

TL;DR OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman has dismissed a report that the company could launch a new AI model to partners by December.

Altman claimed that this report was “fake news out of control.”

However, OpenAI is working on a new AI model that could be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.

OpenAI has already released a preview of its so-called Strawberry AI model, but a new report suggested that the company will launch a new AI model before the end of the year. Now, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman has rubbished these claims.

The Verge reported that OpenAI will launch its Orion model to partners by December, but that it won’t be available via ChatGPT at first. The outlet added that this model is seen internally as a successor to the GPT-4 model but couldn’t confirm if it would be called GPT-5. It also noted that this December release date wasn’t guaranteed and could change.

However, Altman has dismissed this report on X, claiming that the article was “fake news out of control.”

For what it’s worth, The Verge reported that OpenAI refused to comment when it was initially contacted about the story.

However, an OpenAI executive previously teased that the next GPT model could be up to 100 times more powerful than the company’s GPT-4 model. So we should expect a significant upgrade when this next model (whether it’s called Orion or something else) eventually launches.

