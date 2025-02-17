Only today: GE Cync color smart lights just $11.99 for a 2-pack!

GE

If you’re looking to make your home smarter, good smart lights should definitely be at the top of your shopping list. These are very helpful, easy to set up, and can be pretty affordable. For example, today, we have a deal that gets you a couple of GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs for only $11.99. Get the GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs 2-Pack for only $11.99

This offer is available from Best Buy. It’s part of the popular retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sale, so you can only catch this discounted price today. The deal ends in less than 13 hours, at 10 PM Pacific.

At just $11.99 for a 2-pack, you’re essentially paying nearly $6 per light bulb, which is an amazing deal for a good smart light bulb. This model can output 800 lumens of brightness, which is the equivalent of a 60W standard incandescent light bulb. It only uses 9.5W in electricity, though, because it is an energy-saving LED bulb.

LED light bulbs also last much longer. GE estimates this one should last up to 15,000 hours. That would equate to about 625 days if you never turned it off.

Of course, this isn’t your average light bulb. It is a smart light bulb with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can control it using your smart speakers, or the official app. It’s also simple to set schedules and automate your home’s lighting. You can also change the light hue between “millions of colors,” making it simple to change the mood of your living space.

As if that wasn’t enough, the manufacturer also offers a three-year warranty! This is a good deal even without the 50% discount, so make sure to catch this deal if you’ve been looking to get yourself some smart light bulbs. Remember, this deal ends tonight, so act quickly!

