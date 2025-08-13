Gboard now has new shortcut for seamless access to your credentials and cards

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard has gained a new “Autofill” shortcut that makes it easier and faster to fill out credentials and payment information.

Once enabled in the On-screen keyboard settings, you’ll see the shortcut in your Gboard options.

The shortcut is rolling out on the latest stable version of the keyboard, but some users are only seeing it on the beta version of the app.

Gboard is getting a new “Autofill with Google” shortcut to fill in credentials and payment information, making these processes much faster and more reliable than before.

Some users, including Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug, have begun noticing the new feature in Gboard’s latest stable release — version 15.7.4.787916401. Google had previously mentioned this addition in the Play Services release notes last week. However, many users report that they only see the option in the keyboard’s beta version, 15.7.5.787916401.

To get the new “Autofill” shortcut in Gboard, you’ll first need to enable it (turn on the toggle) in the On-screen keyboard settings. Once the feature is enabled and available, the keyboard will also prompt you to “Use Autofill with Google.”

Tapping the “Autofill” shortcut presents two options: Passwords and Payment methods. If you select the former, Autofill will show you the saved credentials for the app you’re currently using. Choosing Payment methods shows your stored cards, though you’ll need to enter the security code for any credit or debit card before using it.

The Autofill shortcut certainly makes filling out passwords and payment information much faster and more convenient, especially because Gboard can sometimes fail to load this information, forcing you to manually copy it from the Password Manager.

