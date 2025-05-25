I tested Garmin's newest Smart Wake feature, and I'm just as tired as ever

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve been wearing Garmin’s Vivoactive 6 for nearly a month, and I love the device’s bright display, all-day health and fitness tracking, and improved recovery tools. However, one of its most intriguing new features hasn’t quite delivered. In theory, Smart Wake should have me starting each day feeling a little more human, with promises to wake me at the optimal moment in my sleep cycle. In practice, I might as well be using a regular alarm.

Testing Smart Wake on the Vivoactive 6

A perpetual night owl, I was eager to see if Garmin could revamp my morning routine. When I found out how simple setting a Smart Wake alarm was, I thought I was off to a good start. The Vivoactive 6 features a refreshed UI so navigation will be a little different if you’re already a Garmin user, but the gist is that you set an alarm as usual and then enable the special treatment. Once I found the main activities page with a press of the top button, I tapped Clocks, Alarms, set up an alarm, and toggled on Smart Wake. This establishes a 30-minute window ahead of the set time during which the watch will trigger an alarm if it senses you’re in a light sleep stage. The idea is that you will wake up more refreshed.

With Smart Wake, the watch should trigger your alarm at the most ideal time, during your light sleep stage. But that didn't make a difference for me.

To give the feature a fair shot, I kept everything else consistent, including my general bedtime. My wake time was identical every morning, and I made no changes to my sleep environment. I ran the test over a few weeks, hoping to notice a difference in how I felt each morning. What I got was a very punctual alarm that went off exactly at the end of the Smart Wake window every single time. Not once did it trigger early, suggesting that I was either never in light sleep or was simply too sleep-deprived to rouse. As for how I felt, groggy as ever.

To be fair, that might have less to do with Garmin and more to do with me consistently skimping on sleep. It’s worth noting though that sleep stage tracking on wearables, even on devices as data-driven as Garmin’s, isn’t perfectly accurate. The Vivoactive 6 bases sleep stages on heart rate variability and movement data. While these can project a general sense of a user’s sleep stages, it’s still an estimation, not a medical-grade readout. They don’t perfectly align with my Oura Ring 4, which is typically considered quite accurate. In other words, the watch might think I’m in deep sleep when I’m not, or vice versa, potentially missing opportunities for the Smart Wake to trigger.

Rise and shine? More like rise and whine. Sleep stage tracking on wearables is an imperfect science, which limits these smart alarms.

Smart Wake should be especially helpful for people constantly running on limited sleep. We need help dragging ourselves back to consciousness. But it seems that short, compressed sleep windows might not give Garmin enough time or variability to work its magic. This highlights a core tension in sleep tech: features designed for ideal conditions often fall flat in real-world use. Anyone trying to squeeze in six hours before a 5 a.m. workout may not see the benefit.

Garmin’s Smart Wake feature is promising on paper, but the Vivoactive 6 didn’t deliver the transformative wake-up experience I was hoping for. I love the silent wrist-based alarm that helps me rise without waking my partner. I love the ability to set my alarm in bed when I’m already comfortably under the sheets and snooze it from the same spot in the morning if I’m not ready to face the day. My hope is that the smart aspect of Smart Wake continues to improve. For now, if your sleep is already on the edge, your watch might not save your day.